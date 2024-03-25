Magaly Medinawell-known television presenter, and Alfredo Zambrano, until then considered one of the most solid couples in Peruvian entertainment, used to express their love publicly on social networks. However, what many do not know is that they faced a serious crisis that separated them.

Alfredo Zambrano and Magaly Medina separated for 8 months. Photo: D-Day capture

After the breakup with the popular television host, the notary gave an interview to a local publication, discussing his experience of being away from the renowned 'Urraca'. During the period that he was separated from the ATV figure, which lasted eight months, Zambrano tried to forget about Medina without success. He revealed that, although he met several people after the breakup, he did not establish any romantic bond with them.

“In the time thatMagalyand I broke up (we were separated for eight months), I met many people here and on my travels, but I didn't have anything important or anything that could be called a 'relationship'. At that time, I thought thatMagalyand I would never return, yhI did everything possible to forget about her. I did not get it“said the notary for Cosas magazine.

Furthermore, he assured that the rumors of infidelity are just lies and everything is the creation of the enemies of the'Magpie' to hurt her. “This time, they used me to say a series of atrocities. “My wife’s enemies want at all costs to see her unhappy and the love we have for each other bothers them,” she mentioned.

How did Magaly Medina announce her separation from the notary Alfredo Zambrano?

In November 2021, during her program 'Magaly TV, la firma', Magaly Medina announced that she had separated from Alfredo Zambrano and that they were in the process of divorcing.

“This is a decision that has been very carefully thought out.I have decided to separate from my husband and end my marriage, end it. I must emphasize that there are no third parties here, neither on my part nor on his part (Alfredo),” he expressed on that occasion.

It is important to note that, months later, Magaly spoke out again to communicate that they had chosen to give themselves another chance and explained that their separation was due to the impact of the pandemic on their marriage.

How did Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano meet?

A common question among fans of Magaly Medina It's about the beginning of his relationship with Alfredo Zambrano. The story dates back to 2008, just after the well-known 'Magpie' was released from prison, where she served a sentence for defamation. It was then that she visited a restaurant, without suspecting that there she would meet who would be her future husband.

As narrated by the presenter herself, Alfredo Zambrano He had long expressed a desire to meet her, which is why his producer facilitated the meeting. However, initially, she did not pay much attention to Zambrano.

“I met him in a restaurant. When I got out of prison and came back, my producer invited me to eat whatever I wanted. So we go to the restaurant and when he suddenly says to me: 'At that table there is a friend that I want you to meet'… He approached the table very gallantly and said to me: 'Hello, Magaly, I sent you flowers when you got out of jail.' But I had received 300 bouquets of flowers”, he said between laughs in a video.

