The 2022 spending and cuts plan sanctioned by President Bolsonaro is a masterpiece of fiscal disorder, administrative irresponsibility and misguided and ideological conduct of spending to satisfy electoral pretensions. The representative was capable of the most unspeakable aberrations in his strokes. He took funds from indigenous peoples, quilombolas, scientific research and even vital inspection bodies, such as the CVM, and granted benefits to allies in billions of dollars. He messed up the tax system with an enormity of waivers, which could add up to more than R$400 billion, if Congress passes the fuel reduction PEC. In short, it showed in all its splendor the chaotic quality of public management that it has been undertaking in the Planalto. They are clear examples of a disastrous government, which crowns its period in power with financial anarchy. Market managers are seriously affected. Even the collection of tax debts can be interrupted. The Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury (PGFN) ran out of money. The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), ditto. Data from the budget consultancy of the Chamber of Deputies indicate that the amounts reserved for the so-called “other current expenses” (not considering expenses with personnel and charges) were practically nullified. The overall picture of funding for the machine is precarious. On the other hand, the president saw fit to sanction the more than R$4.9 billion for the Electoral Fund, guaranteed the R$1.7 billion for an eventual increase in the police force and tried to distribute treats, in terms of tax discounts, for different sectors. He is the irresponsible populist in the frenzied handling of public accounts.

Shrinking budgets was never new. But in the force in which it took place – aiming to benefit absolutely unnecessary areas, such as the swelling of electoral values ​​in terms never seen before – it is a shameless measure. Bolsonaro wants discounts on electricity, fuel. He does worse than the predecessor Dilma Rousseff in terms of romp with public money. In the case of the Federal Revenue, the budget was 46.11% lower, practically making the system unfeasible. Hence the planned strike by technicians and assistants. What is perceived in terms of misuse of the Treasury for their own benefit is jaw-dropping. Public universities, agrarian reform projects and racial equality policies are also located in the areas cut down by the presidential scissor, in addition to funds to combat violence against women. The Ministries of Labor and Education were “gifted” with the biggest cuts. In tax waivers of BRL 400 billion and tax evasion estimated at another BRL 600 billion, around BRL 1 trillion went down the drain. The executive director of the IFI, the independent supervisory body of the Senate, Felipe Salto, points out that the most worrying from now on are the “adjustments that are engendered” promised to civil servants. Where would the extra puff come from? Asking President Bolsonaro directly will come to nothing. He does not want to know, nor does he have the slightest concern, about where the additional expense will come from or how it will be created. For him, what matters is to buy reelection. Only that.

Carlos Jose Marques editorial director