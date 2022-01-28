The Selection of U.S I rescued a valuable victory by the minimum difference of 1-0 tonight against El Salvador, in the corresponding duel of the final round of the Qualifying Road to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The North American team did not shine much in the game against the Salvadorans, who knew how to stand up well in front in the first half, leaving the locals without spaces and making it too complicated for the first 45 minutes.

El Salvador was the first to put the United States to the test, since by way of Axel Roldan put Mary Turner to the test, but everything was under control by the American goalkeeper.

The United States had to wait until the second half to break the zero at minute 52 via Antonee Robinson, who came with the ball alone from the midfield to the small area to take advantage of a series of rebounds that resulted in a goal.

yunus musah He made El Salvador’s goal tremble by launching an accurate shot that Mario González covered for the Salvadorans and prevented the second goal from the North Americans.

With this win, the United States ranks second in the Octagonal with 18 units, one above Mexico, which finished with 17 thanks to its last-minute win over Jamaica.

The next game for the United States is of the utmost importance that they achieve victory, since they will be visiting the leader of the Octagol, Canada, who remain the best in the Concacaf zone.