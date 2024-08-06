The young man was only 28 years old Domenico Autiero, a boy who worked as a rider in his life. Death came to him while he was delivering pizzas, as he was involved in a tragic crash on his motorbike.

Dominic Autiero

Here’s what happened to this poor boy.

Dies during work shift: Domenico passes away at just 28 years old

A tremendous accident he took away from life a young 28 year old boy who in life was a rider. We are talking about Dominic Autierowho was involved in a terrible accident along the Castellammare di Stabia motorway junction, in the prices of Annunziata Tower.

Dominic Autiero

The boy had been called by the pizzeria where he worked to make a delivery. He was supposed to deliver some pizzas at 10pm, but unfortunately a terrible accident prevented him from continuing to live.

The boy, on board his motorbike, was hit by a a car that was coming from the opposite direction to him. According to initial information, the car in question was rented by some tourists who were in that area for their holidays.

The terrible crash occurred in St. Mark’s Bridgewhere the police and rescuers rushed as soon as they received the call. Despite their promptness, however, there was nothing that could be done for Domenico, as the young boy died instantly.

Great sorrow for the friends and family of the victim

There Prosecutor’s Office of Torre Annunziata has opened an investigation aimed at establishing exactly the cause of the death of the young Domenico. In the next few hours, in fact, an investigation will be carried out the autopsy on the body. Needless to say, the victim’s family and friends are devastated by the grief of this unexpected loss.

Dominic Autiero

Lots of messages from Goodbye have reached the young man, who has left a great void in his entire community and in the hearts of those who loved him. We hope that this boy can find justice even though it will not be able to bring him back to the affection of those who lost him forever. As always, we await further updates on this ugly story.