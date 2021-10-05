The PSG striker has acknowledged that he can sometimes behave badly, but he assumes.

Kylian Mbappé is one of the great stars of world football. If his talent is recognized by all, his behavior can sometimes be the subject of heated controversy. He is sometimes criticized for being too haughty or arrogant towards others, or even to his own teammates like the time he called Neymar a tramp.

Mbappé knows he will never be unanimous

In an interview with RMC Sport, the French international admitted that he was not a perfect person. He assumes his faults, while claiming that he does everything to correct them. “I really don’t have a problem with that (the critics) because I am clear with the person I am, with my values, he began by confiding. Sometimes it doesn’t please. I can understand. And I’m not stubborn, stubborn, on: “Everything I do is good”. Sorry to say, sometimes I did shit. And I will do more. But I will try to limit as much as possible. But I’m clear with that, with the reviews. It’s part of the job. You cannot want to be known, recognized worldwide, and be unanimous. It is not possible. “

As for Neymar, Mbappé assured that there was absolutely no problem between them. That the words he said did not reflect his thoughts and his relationship with the Brazilian. “I don’t regret… You (Jérome Rothen) know this world, you know how a locker room works. But I can understand that outside they say, “Damn, he talks about his mate, his teammate, like a bum, what is he doing to us?” “But when you’ve been in that world, you know how it works,” said the former Monegasque. But I can understand that it hurts. No no no. I have a lot of respect and admiration for the player and the man that is Neymar. There is no problem. There have already been many times. After that, it is certain that with the arrival of these players, of Messi, there are many more cameras so we are watched, even when you go out, on the bench. It is kind of a shame “.

