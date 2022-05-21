Through a sweet video on social media, Ciro Immobile and his Jessica announce the fourth pregnancy. In a few months another male will arrive

Ciro Immobile and Jessica Malena represented one of the most loved couple in Italian sport and entertainment. The two have been linked for many years and have built a beautiful family, with the birth of three beautiful children, two girls and a boy. The family, however, will now expand further, with the arrival of the fourth child. The Lazio champion and the model took care of the announcement on social media.

Credit: ciroimmobile17 – Instagram

The super bomber of Lazio and the national team was appointed, just two days ago, the best striker in Serie A for the 2021/2022 season. A prestigious award, together with the title of top scorer, which had to be celebrated in a special way.

And what better way to give a happy announcement like the one he gave with his wife just a few days ago?

Credit: ciroimmobile17 – Instagram

On the Instagram profiles of Ciro and his wife Jessica in fact, a very sweet video appeared which served as an announcement of a new pregnancy.

The clip shows Jessica lying on the sofa at home, with the little ones Michela, Giorgia and Mattia. To resume the scene is father Ciro, who at one point says:

We must tell you that in mommy’s womb there is a baby!

The reactions there are children extraordinary. The two older sisters widen their eyes and immediately show their extreme happiness. For Mattia, the youngest, it is a little different. It would seem that he is a little skeptical of the idea, but he will have his time to get used to and jump for joy with the newcomer.

Ciro Immobile and Jessica reveal the sex of the baby

After two days from the video of the announcement of the pregnancy, here is that Ciro Immobile and Jessica Malena have published one other.

This time the scene was that of the now widespread gender reveal party, a small party, based on balloons and confetti, which serves to reveal what color the bow of the newcomer will be.

Credit: ciroimmobile17 – Instagram

The whole family is in the living room and Ciro bursts a large black balloon, from which many smaller, colored ones come out. light blue.

The fourth son of the biancoceleste bomber will therefore be a little boy. In this way, the number of males and females in the house returns to perfect equality: three males and three females.