The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Ethiopian minister relied on incorrect information and in violation of Ethiopia’s approval of setting border signs between the two countries.

Sudan stressed that its forces are deployed within its borders as an integral part of its exercise of sovereignty over its territory and control of the internationally recognized borders, calling on Ethiopia to resume the work of the joint border committees as soon as possible.

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Ethiopia to resume the work of the joint border committees as soon as possible, and to engage seriously in the process of completing the intensification of border signs between the two countries.

And last week, Demke Mekonnen described his country’s relationship with Sudan as not good, especially after Khartoum became a springboard for the Tigray Liberation Front against his country.

Mekonnen explained during his ministry’s presentation of a report before the House of Representatives that Khartoum took advantage of the war in Tigray and invaded the borders, noting that the situation worsened after Sudan became a springboard for the Tigray Liberation Front.

But he added, however, that it is better to resolve the issue peacefully, and there are existing mechanisms that can resolve differences between the two countries.

The decades-old conflict with Ethiopia is centered on vast tracts of agricultural land, located within the borders of Sudan, according to an agreement that defined the dividing line between the two countries in the early twentieth century.

The border conflict lands between Sudan and Ethiopia are divided into 3 regions, namely, the Lesser Fashqa, the Greater Fashqa, and the southern regions. Its area is about two million acres, and it is located between 3 rivers, namely the Setit, Atbara and Baslam, which makes it highly fertile.

Al-Fashqa extends for a distance of 168 km with the Ethiopian border out of the total border distance of Gedaref State with Ethiopia, which is about 265 km.

As a result of military operations, Sudan regained 92 percent of this fertile land last year, for the first time in 25 years, after the Sudanese army withdrew from it.