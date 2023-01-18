The Colombia selection sub-20 is getting ready for the premiere in the youth South American that starts this Thursday, with debut against Paraguay.

The team faces the forced absence of Jhon Jader Duranwho had to travel to England to appear at his new club, Aston Villa.

Within hours of the premiere, there are still echoes of another absence that the team led by Héctor Cárdenas will have.

It’s about the attacker Thomas Angelfrom Atlético Nacional, who surprisingly was left out of the call, in a team in which he was the protagonist.

Tomás Ángel celebrates his first goal with Atlético Nacional. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Thomas’s relief

This Wednesday, at a press conference, Tomás, son of the ex-soccer player John Paul AngelHe referred to his feeling for being left out of the South American.

“It is evident, no one else is going to feel more sadness than me from my absence, I was in the whole process being a figure, champion in Chile, and the answer they give me is for my minutes in Nacional, and it is something that I cannot handle , it is external to me, it is a question for another person and not for me,” said Ángel at a press conference.

Ángel argued that the mere fact of being in Nacional is a huge challenge for any youth player, but he regretted that due to his lack of activity in the second semester, he was not called up by Cárdenas.

“The sadness is enormous, I had been preparing for two years for this competition that opens doors. A young man in Nacional with so much pressure and quality of players is something that any bare man dreams of and it is difficult to have those minutes and it is my current situation, now I see more opportunities and how to play more”, he assured.

For his part, Juan Pablo, his father, also referred to this absence, which he described as a surprise.

“It surprised me, it is to help you with my experiences, we know that these things happen, I did not like the ways, clearly I am not neutral in this situation, worse, the faster you focus your efforts on the next objective, it will be easier to overcome these moments difficult,” he said on ESPN.

Colombia debuts in the South American this Thursday against Paraguay, from 7:30 pm, at the stadium Paschal Guerrero.



PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

