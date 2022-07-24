Blogger Joanna: shoes should be placed on a stand between horizontal bars

Blogger Joanna revealed the correct way to use a shoe rack. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok-an account with over 162,000 followers.

On the posted frames, the woman showed how she puts things in order on the counter, on which, instead of shelves, parallel metal bars are placed horizontally. The user placed sneakers and sneakers not on these crossbars, but between them, thereby making room for other pairs of shoes.

The demonstrated life hack surprised the audience: they noted that they had not previously known about such a method. “Am I not the only person who has never thought about placing shoes on a stand this way?”, “Wait, I just threw away the same one because it wasn’t big enough”, “I got rid of the stand because I used it incorrectly, but now I’m thinking of buying it again, ”they said.

