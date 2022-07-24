Visual arts | The glue activism just keeps going: In Florence, climate activists glued their hands to the goggles of Botticelli’s world-famous painting

Similar feats have been seen recently in various art museums in London.

in Florence, Italy on Friday, a group of climate activists organized an event at the art museum, where they glued their hands to a Renaissance painter by Sandro Botticelli world famous Spring– to the glass protecting the painting. The purpose of the activist group Ultima Generazione was to draw attention to Italy’s climate policy. A British newspaper reported on the matter Guardian.

The over 500-year-old work was not damaged during the rapture, nor was it the intention of the activists to damage it.

The police took the group of three activists out of the gallery space.

In its statement, the group demands that Italy not reopen coal-fired power plants that have already been decommissioned once or start new drilling projects related to natural gas. Instead, the group wants the state to increase the share of solar energy and wind power in energy production.

The Ultima Generazione group has previously organized raids where they have blocked streets near Rome.

Botticelli’s Spring is located in the Uffizi Palace, whose art museum is one of the most famous in the world. The painting, probably completed at the turn of the 1480s, depicts the Roman goddess Venus surrounded by eight other figures from ancient mythology. The painting is over three meters long and two meters high.

in Britain climate activists have organized in various art museums several similar ones raptures.

Two weeks ago, supporters of the Just Stop Oil group covered London’s National Gallery of John Constable Hay carts– with the image of a landscape painting, where the river had been replaced by an asphalted road and airplanes were flying in the sky. After that, they glued their hands to the painting. With their work, they wanted to oppose the oil and gas projects planned by the British government.

At the end of June two activists glued his hands Vincent van Gogh Peach trees in bloom -painting in London’s Courtauld Museum of Art.

Similar raptures have been seen of the Guardian including Manchester and Glasgow.

According to the magazine, both the Just Stop Oil conglomerate and the Italian Ultima Generazione have received funding from the same American Climate Emergency Fund organization.