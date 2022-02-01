In Nizhny Tagil, there is a warning of adverse meteorological conditions (NMU) of the first degree of danger, known as the “black sky mode”. They prevent the dispersion of harmful impurities in the air. Smog will remain in the city until Wednesday, February 2.

As writes TagilCity.Ru with reference to the Uralhydrometeorological center, in the next three days it will be cloudy in the city, -1 degree, wind gusts will reach 10 m/s. Precipitation in the form of light snow is expected.

There are five major air pollutants operating in the city. These are UHP, Planta, UVZ, VGOK and EVRAZ NTMK. The latter is considered the largest enterprise that has an adverse impact on the environment.

The most emitted are carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, nitrous oxide and formaldehyde. EVRAZ NTMK accounts for up to 396 kg of formaldehyde per year and up to 73 tons of hydrogen sulfide.

In Tomsk, until January 30, the “black sky regime” was in effect. Local enterprises were obliged to carry out duly agreed measures and ensure the reduction of pollutant emissions by 15-20%.