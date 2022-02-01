Ecuador will seek this Tuesday to seal his ticket to the Qatar-2022 World Cup against the admirable Peru in Lima, in the most outstanding match of the sixteenth date of the South American qualifier that will be closely followed by the other teams in the region.

All eyes will be focused on the duel in Lima between the teams ranked third and fourth in the table, behind Brazil and Argentina, already qualified.

The young Ecuadorian national team (24 points) has had the most consistent campaign behind the two South American powerhouses, but Peru (20) made a spectacular comeback from penultimate place just three months ago.

Ecuador wants to ensure qualification to Qatar

The coach of Ecuador, the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, found a good generation, with a powerful physique, who do not play spectacularly, but are effective, in addition to the help of Quito’s height (2,850 meters above sea level). At home, the tricolor has garnered 17 of its 24 points.

Meanwhile, Peru, led by fellow Argentine Ricardo Gareca, evolved and found an effective game mode without his idol and scorer Paolo Guerrero, thanks to the appearance of Italian-Peruvian striker Gianluca Lapadula and the recovery of midfielder Christian Cueva.

Peru is the only team that has beaten Ecuador in Quito in this tie (1-2). Those from half the world have been in third place for a long time and if they win the three points in Lima they will seal their ticket to Qatar-2022. Even if they tie or lose they will still be in the same position regardless of the other results of the day. Ecuador qualified for the World Cup for the last time in Brazil-2014.

Alfaro will not count against Peru with goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez, who was sent off against Brazil on Thursday, nor with striker and captain Enner Valencia, suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

“For me it’s one of the most important games of my career, like the one in Brazil,” Alfaro said. “We know that we are going to face a rival that has been doing things very well and that has been fighting for the same thing that we have been fighting for,” he added.

Ecuador comes from a 1-1 draw at home with undefeated Brazil, while Peru beat Colombia 1-0 in Barranquilla in a match that shook up the qualifying round, moving Uruguay to the playoff zone (19 points) and relegating the unproductive coffee team to sixth place (17).

Peru wants to remain strong in Lima

The Inca team wants to take advantage of their local status, where they have won half of their 20 points, to achieve a fourth win in a row that will bring them closer to Qatar.

“We are going to face a team that is well positioned that has just played a good game with Brazil. What is coming is another final,” said Gareca, who has led Peru since 2015 and took it to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. the first that the Inca team played since Spain-1982.

The ‘Tigre’ will line up with the ‘Bambino’ Lapadula, the midfielders Yoshimar Yotún and Renato Tapia, but they will not have Cueva or the defender Aldo Corzo, both suspended.

The duel is scheduled for 9 pm, Colombian time, at the National Stadium in Lima before some 28,000 spectators, 70% of the capacity, and will be directed by the Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio.

Originally the capacity for it was 50%, but the Peruvian government raised it as of Tuesday in all stadiums, as covid-19 infections began to fall.

SPORTS

with AFP