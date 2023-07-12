The Birth of a Nation – The awakening of a people: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Canale 5

The Birth of a Nation is the film broadcast this evening, 12 July 2023, on Canale 5 in first vision from 21.25. It is a 2016 film written and directed by Nate Parker. In the film Parker plays Nat Turner, an African American slave who led the slave revolt, which broke out in Southampton County, Virginia in August 1831. The film is composed of an ensemble cast that includes Armie Hammer, Mark Boone Junior, Aja Naomi King, Jackie Earle Haley, Penelope Ann Miller, Gabrielle Union and Aunjanue Ellis. But now let’s see the plot and the complete cast.

Plot

The title is a clear ironic reference to the controversial 1915 silent film The Birth of a Nation, which apologetically described the birth of the Ku Klux Klan. Set in Virginia in 1831, the film follows Nat Turner, an educated slave whose struggling master, Samuel Turner, uses his preaching skills to subdue rebellious slaves. After witnessing countless atrocities, Nat hatches a plan to lead his people to freedom.

The Birth of a Nation – The awakening of a people: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film The awakening of a people? Starring Nate Parker, Armie Hammer, Aja Naomi King, Jackie Earle Haley, Gabrielle Union. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Nate ParkerNat Turner

Armie HammerSamuel Turner

Mark Boone Junior: Reverend Walthall

Aja Naomi KingCherry Turner

Colman Domingo as Hank Turner

Aunjanue EllisNancy Turner

Dwight HenryIsaac Turner

Esther ScottBridget Turner

Jason StuartJoseph Randall

Roger Guenveur SmithIsaiah

Gabrielle UnionEsther

Penelope Ann MillerElizabeth Turner

Jackie Earle Haley Raymond Cobb

Streaming and TV

Where to see The birth of a nation – The awakening of a people on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 12 July 2023 – at 21.30 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.