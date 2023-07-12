According to data from Sebrae, the indicator closed June at 93.7 points; growth compared to the previous month was 5.8 points

Confidence in small businesses ended June 2023 with the highest result of the year, with 93.7 points. The increase was 5.8 points compared to the previous month. It is the 2nd consecutive growth.

The numbers were presented by the Small Business Survey, carried out monthly by the Sebrae in partnership with FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas) and released this Wednesday (12.jul.2023). Here’s the full (PDF – 2 MB).

Confidence ranges from 0 to 200 points. If the index is above 100, small businesses are considered to be accelerating. If it is below, it is considered a retreat period.

All sectors (trade, services and industries) registered an increase in confidence. The president of Sebrae, Décio Lima, said that the results are justified by the improvement in the national economic scenario and the expectation of a reduction in the Selic, basic interest rate, which has been at 13.75% since September 2022.

“Small business owners are already noticing the improvement in the economy, which reduces future pessimism. In addition, they believe that the Central Bank will be sensitive and will reduce the interest rate, which is being maintained at an unjustifiable level”declared Lima.

Trust varies by small business sector. Here’s what the index looks like for each:

business confidence increased by 9.6 points in the month. It closed the accumulated at 94.9; according to the survey, restricted retail (consumer goods), vehicles, motorcycle parts and construction material contributed positively to the result.



services increase of 2.5 points. It ended June with 94.7 points; contributed positively: services provided to families, professional services and communication services and information services; Negatively: transport services.



industry increase of 11.9 points, the highest among the sectors. It closed at 85.4; the number was pulled down by the apparel segment; upwards through refining, chemicals, food and metallurgy; in May, it was the only one to fall.



CREDIT ACCESS

A The Small Business Survey also shows how many (in %) of small businessmen see the ease of access to credit by each sector. Here are the results:

business easy access – 19.9% (increase of 3.7 percentage points compared to the previous month); normal access – 67.1% 70.3 % (decrease of 3.2 pp); hard access – 13% (down 0.5 pp).



services easy access – 14% (increase of 2.1 pp); normal access – 60.8% (fall of 3.2 pp); hard access – 25.2% (increase of 1.1 pp).



industry easy access – 14.8% (down 0.9 pp); normal access – 53.7% (down 1.1 pp); hard access – 31 .5% (increase of 2 pp).



METHODOLOGY

Sebrae and FGV consider MSEs (Micro and Small Companies) in the survey. The confidence index is calculated from the aggregate of sectors of each business.

The confidence calculation considers 2 points to calculate the number for each sector: