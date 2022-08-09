Gisela Valcarcel He returned to television with “La gran Estrella”, a new singing format that will become the direct competition of “La voz Perú”. However, the Latina show was not far behind and has proven to have loyal viewers. The popular ‘Señito’ caused great expectation after returning to screens after several months away from the small screen.

In the following note we reveal the figures of both television programs and which of them was preferred by hundreds of Peruvians last Saturday, August 6.

YOU CAN SEE: Find out who will be the participants of “The Great Star”, a new space by Gisela Valcárcel

Gisela Valcárcel clarifies clauses of “The great star”. Photo: capture of America TV

Ranking of “The Great Star” on its premiere day

With a roster full of well-known artistic figures, “The Big Star” debuted on Peruvian screens under the leadership of the beloved Gisela Valcarcel. Weeks of emotion and uncertainty have been experienced among the public since the prominent members of the jury, who are made up of Michelle Alexander, Adolfo Aguilar and Morella Petrozzi, were revealed.

Likewise, the presence of Yahaira Plasencia, Michelle Soifer, Susan Ochoa, Ruby Palomino and Sergio George, who traveled from Miami, made the contest format lead in numbers and become the most watched program in the ranking presented.

The rating for Saturday, August 6 for “La gran Estrella” and “La voz Perú”. Photo: ATV Group

According to the information presented, the space of América Televisión obtained more than 11 rating points in its first broadcast, thus leaving Latina’s game show behind.

YOU CAN SEE: Gisela tells the reason why she discards figures from the show in “The Great Star”

What happened to “La voz Peru”?

Despite having a large number of spectators, the announced premiere of “The Big Star” made the well-known singing show “The voice Peru” was overshadowed by the return of Gisela Valcarcel. In this way, the music competition format dropped a few boxes in the list of most watched programs.

According to the information provided, the Latina space was ranked number 9, with 6.1 rating points nationwide.

This is the “La voz Perú” team. Photo: Latin

Netizens criticize Gisela’s new program, “The Great Star”

The viewers did not save anything and attacked Gisela after the premiere of “The great star”. In social networks they criticized the work of Valcárcel for the election of judges.

“The motto of the ‘Señito’ is ‘savings is progress’. That’s why every clown sitting there except for Ruby and Susan” and “In ‘the voice’ you can see a better production than Gisela’s show. That scenario seems recycled from the Artist of the Year” are some of the comments that can be read on Instagram.

Netizens were not satisfied with the release of “The Big Star”. Photo: @elsoplonpe

Netizens were not satisfied with the release of “The Big Star”. Photo: @ultimateAugusto

Who are the 12 participants of “The Great Star”?

Massiel Malaga

Karen of the Eagle

Manuel Vicente Aumaitre

Indira Orbegoso

Fabian Zambrano

Yadira Sosa

Karla Zapata

Julius Caesar Norobuena

Núria Mayor

diego cross

Natalia Rodriguez Paiva Tealdo

Nicholas Strauss

“The great star” premiered its first gala on Saturday, August 6. Photo: LR composition/“The big star”/Instagram

Magaly destroys “The Great Star” and considers it a copy of “The Voice”

Magaly Medina He took minutes from his program to attack Gisela Valcárcel’s new program, “La gran Estrella”. The harsh assessments of him were said at the end of his entertainment space, this August 8.

“This year he came back with more of the same. (…) She sold us a show that was supposed to be a sensational version of ‘The Voice’. However, it is the silly and poor version (of the same show) ”, she pointed out.