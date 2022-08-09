His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a phone call today from the State of Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The contact dealt with discussing bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in various fields to serve development in the two friendly countries and expand the base of their common interests.

During the call, Shahbaz Sharif expressed his deep thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the UAE’s support for his country at the economic and development levels, praising the positive development in the course of economic and trade relations between the two countries.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed praised the historical Emirati-Pakistani relations, and wished Pakistan and its people further progress and development.