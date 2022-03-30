Dina Mahmoud (London)

American media sources revealed the escalation of calls by members of Congress rejecting the continuation of the war in Yemen, which the terrorist “Houthi” militia has been fanning its flames for more than seven years, after putting millions of Yemenis on the brink of starvation. The sources confirmed that opposition to the war in the corridors of the House of Representatives and the Senate is increasing, with the continuation of the conflict resulting from the bloody Houthi coup in Yemen, for “a period longer than expected, and causing large-scale losses, as well as the absence of any indications on the horizon of the possibility of reaching an agreement.” solution to this crisis.

In this regard, the American legislators implicitly referred to the intransigent positions taken by the putschists, and so far have thwarted all regional and international initiatives that were put forward to prevent bloodshed, a cease-fire, and an opportunity to resume negotiations aimed at establishing peace and stability in Yemen. The sources stressed, in statements published by the “Anti-War” website, that the war had transformed Yemen from the poorest country in the Arab region to a country teetering on the brink of permanent famine. and forcing millions more from their homes.

The sources highlighted the accusation of the administration of President Joe Biden to the terrorist Houthi militia for the continuation of the current conflict in Yemen, and the resulting humanitarian disaster, which the United Nations and its relief agencies describe as perhaps the worst of its kind in the entire world. She indicated that the US administration’s position is decisive with regard to enhancing the chances of success of any efforts aimed at ending the war, especially since Biden, upon taking office more than a year ago, stressed the need to stop the fighting, and chose less than two weeks before entering the Oval Office, the veteran diplomat and expert. On the Middle East, Timothy Lenderking, US special envoy to Yemen.

During the past weeks, Congress has witnessed intense moves aimed at pushing the White House to tighten the screws on the Houthi gang, by placing it again on the list of foreign terrorist organizations in the United States, which includes a draft resolution before the Senate in this regard, and a message sent by prominent lawmakers to The US State Department, for its demand that the Biden administration adopt a broader strategy vis-à-vis Al-Houthi to confront the growing threat these militias pose to regional security and stability.

Lawmakers, former diplomats and analysts in Washington stressed that the continued Houthi threat to America and its allies and partners in the Middle East requires the Biden administration to respond to that, and move seriously to end the current situation, which poses a threat to oil supplies to international markets, and the movement of shipping and shipping in the world as well.

Since the beginning of last February, US administration officials have been discussing details of the possibility of re-classifying the criminal “Houthi” militia, on the blacklist, including either declaring that it constitutes a “foreign terrorist organization”, or an entity that includes “specially designated global terrorists”, or placing it in A field that combines the two categories.

The main difference between the two classifications is that the State Department is responsible for supervising the list of “foreign terrorist organizations,” while the Treasury Department plays the same role, with regard to the other list, which includes “Specially Designated Global Terrorists,” and is responsible for confiscating the assets of individuals and groups. listed on it.

These moves and statements coincided with the adoption of a resolution by the United Nations Security Council and later by the European Union, classifying the Houthi militia as a terrorist group and imposing an arms embargo on it. Yemen killed more than 377,000 people.