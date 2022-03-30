New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE expressed its deep concern about the increasing number of victims and the destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, saying, “With every meeting we hold and a briefing we listen to about the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine, the huge negative effects on the lives of civilians as a result of the continuation of the war become clear.” The international community has failed to alleviate their suffering. She called for intensifying diplomatic communication to reach a peaceful solution.

In a statement delivered by the country’s delegation to the UN Security Council, she said: “We deeply regret the rate of people fleeing, which included nearly a quarter of Ukraine’s population. More than ten million displaced people and refugees, mostly women and children, fled their homes during just one month of fighting.”

The UAE reiterated the importance of an immediate cessation of all hostilities throughout Ukraine, welcoming the assignment of Martin Griffiths by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, yesterday, to discuss with the concerned parties the possibility of reaching a ceasefire in Ukraine on humanitarian grounds. “We are pleased to hear that both sides have expressed positive reactions in this regard,” she said.

The state also expressed its strong support for relief agencies that adhere to the principles of humanity, impartiality, impartiality and independence, as well as in coordinating with all parties to the conflict to ensure safe and unimpeded access for humanitarian workers.

She praised the role of humanitarian organizations, and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, in moving quickly and under tremendous pressure to respond to the needs of civilians, in light of the current circumstances, adding: “The efforts made by these organizations during the conflict allowed aid to reach nearly one million people.” It also commended efforts to establish an integrated system to facilitate aid delivery across the country.

She also affirmed her support for the efforts of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to establish a “humanitarian notification” mechanism, which would allow the safe delivery of humanitarian aid. It also called for building on the coordination efforts undertaken by the United Nations with Ukraine and the Russian Federation, which led to the delivery of humanitarian aid convoys to the city of Sumy and, more recently, to the city of Kharkiv.

In the statement, the country’s delegation said: “The UAE reiterates the importance of all parties’ commitment to international humanitarian law, especially with regard to protecting civilians, limiting the scope of military operations to military objectives only, and taking all preventive measures.”

The state stressed the importance of keeping the lines of communication open between all parties, in order to conduct the necessary coordination, in a practical and tangible way, to ensure the safe delivery of aid, and to follow up on proposals made regarding respectful treatment of the dead on all sides, to identify them, inform their families and return their bodies.

It also stressed the need to work on reaching temporary ceasefire agreements in specific areas, in order to enable civilians to leave to safe areas, and to deliver aid to those in need in a way that does not threaten the safety of civilians, as well as to protect humanitarian workers.

It urged the UAE to intensify diplomatic communication between the two parties to reach a peaceful solution, stressing its support for all mediation efforts in this direction. She also referred to the positive reports about the talks that took place in Turkey yesterday, and other ongoing mediation efforts, where she expressed her sincere hope that these efforts would lead to a diplomatic solution, and stressed in this context the important role of women in resolving crises and peace negotiations, including Includes a guarantee of sustainability.

“We should all be concerned after a briefing from the World Food Programme, which indicated that both Russia and Ukraine are important exporters of wheat globally, and growing food insecurity threatens to harm the slow recovery efforts from the pandemic, affecting the Developing and least developed countries and small island developing states.

As for the Middle East and Africa, the UAE said that “the conflict is undermining the main sources of wheat, including for many countries on the council’s agenda, which could lead to more turmoil and instability around the world.

At the conclusion of the statement, the UAE reiterated its commitment to the humanitarian response, saying: “We have made contributions at the bilateral levels, and through the urgent humanitarian appeal to the United Nations.” It also reiterated the importance of the Security Council’s constructive engagement in efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. and, more broadly, to help encourage an urgent diplomatic solution to this conflict.