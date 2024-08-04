Price: Loan

The Thiago Motta revolution is underway at Juventus, where a major overhaul of the squad is underway.

One of the biggest changes has come in goal, with Michele Di Gregorio replacing veteran Wojciech Szczesny. And by all accounts, it looks like a very good upgrade for Juve.

The Italian goalkeeper was the best in Serie A last season, amassing the third-best save percentage and the most saves in total.

Price: £30m

If you’ve played Football Manager, you’ll know how good Archie Gray is.

And if you watched any of Leeds United’s games last season, you’ll know how good he is too.

The 18-year-old was exceptional in his first campaign in senior football and looks set to continue to improve after signing for Tottenham this summer.

£30m could be a bargain.

Price: £25m

Considering Robin Le Normand was one of Spain’s most consistent performers at Euro 2024, £25m looks like an absolute bargain for Atletico Madrid.

Under Diego Simeone, Le Normand is expected to be a star at his club for the next few seasons.

Price: £52.2m

He may be out injured for around three months, but few long-term signings have been better during the 2024 summer transfer window than Manchester United’s acquisition of Leny Yoro.

The French teenager has the potential to become one of the best defenders in the world in the coming years.

Price: £42m

In Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal have signed both the model for their kit for the immediate future and a truly brilliant defender.

The Italian international proved his credentials at Bologna last season and at Euro 2024.

He is absolutely brilliant both on and off the ball, and the former is perhaps the main reason Mikel Arteta wanted him.

Price: £30.8m

City have signed Brazilian winger Savio.

The 20-year-old was fantastic for Girona last season (on loan from Troyes… or Manchester City… we’re not quite sure how that all works), scoring 19 goals to guide the modest Spanish side to their best ever La Liga finish.

Price: £42.4m

To say Douglas Luiz is an upgrade on Adrien Rabiot would perhaps be the understatement of the century.

The Brazilian looks set to build Juve’s midfield around him and if he can perform in a similar way to last season, it will be a very good decision by new coach Motta.

Price: £47.1m

Finally.

After being on the verge of signing last summer – he even went to Germany to undergo a medical before the deal was finalised – Joao Palhinha has finally signed for Bayern Munich.

The midfielder is exactly what Vincent Kompany’s Bayern need. His defensive prowess should provide the club with a solid base from which to build attacks in 2024/25.

Price: £50.8m

After scoring 16 goals in 14 Premier League starts last season, it’s pretty fair to say that Michael Olise deserved a big-money move this summer.

In the end, after interest from Chelsea and Arsenal, among others, Olise left for Germany’s biggest club: Bayern Munich.

The forward’s creative flair, coupled with the lethality of Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala in the final third of the pitch, could be a perfect combination for the Bavarians.

Price: £35m

Prior to the 2024 summer transfer window, Manchester United rarely made a deal that could be considered a “bargain.”

This summer, however, by signing Joshua Zirkzee for £35m, they have finally secured a bargain.

The forward’s holding game alone, not to mention his finishing ability, will make him a fantastic addition to Erik ten Hag’s side.

Price: Free

Real Madrid signed the best footballer for free.

So yes, of course Kylian Mbappé is on this team.

He reaches all the teams he wants to go to.