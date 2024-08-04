Spain and Morocco will meet in a match corresponding to the semi-finals of the Olympic Games from Paris, where they will seek to secure a medal and land in a final with the same objective: Olympic gold.
Morocco have shown extraordinary determination and focus in their quest for Olympic glory. With leading figures in professional football such as PSG star Achraf Hakimi and Abde, Morocco have built a team that combines youth and experience. Their solid defence and ability to capitalise on opportunities in attack have made them a feared opponent.
Spain, meanwhile, will be heading into the final with the wind in its sails after an impressive performance against Japan, where it won with authority. The team has shown great solidity in all its lines and an offensive power that intimidates any rival. Spain will seek to secure its place in the final and guarantee itself at least a silver medal or, in its best scenario, a gold medal.
In the quarter-final match against Japan, Fermin was the undisputed star, scoring two amazing goals that led Spain to a resounding victory. His performance has been crucial to the team’s success and he is expected to continue to be a key pillar in the match against Morocco.
Goalie: Arnau Tenas
Defenses: Pubill, Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Miranda
Midfielders: Pablo Barrios, Fermin, Alex Baena, Aimar Oroz, Sergio Gomez
Forward: Abel Ruiz
Goalie: Munir
Defenses: Hakimi, El azzouzi, Boukamir, El Ouahdi
Midfielders: Ilias Akomach, Richardson, Targhalline, Abde, El Khannouss
Forward: Rahimi
