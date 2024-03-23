In Guadalajara, the Tapatia Pearl, finding the perfect place to establish your home is crucial. Five neighborhoods stand out not only for their privileged location, but also for offering a Exceptional quality of life and above-average capital gains.

Providence: Vibrant and Convenient

Known for its proximity to the UAG, Providencia is one of the most requested areas on real estate portals. Here, you can find apartments for rent with an average of 141 m2 per 18 thousand pesos . In addition to its excellent location, this neighborhood in Guadalajara offers a wide range of type A luxury shops and services, ideal for students and professionals.

Chapultepec Country: Elegance and Entertainment

If you are looking for vertical housing and a sophisticated environment, Chapultepec Country is for you. With a average income of 18 thousand pesos , you can enjoy apartments with an average of 125 m2 of construction. This area offers a wide variety of bars, restaurants and offices, giving you everything you need for an active and dynamic social life in Guadalajara.

American: Classic and Charming

With its classic architecture and peaceful atmosphere, the Colonia Americana attracts young people in search of history and a good atmosphere. Here, you can find 120 m2 apartments for rent for approximately 17 thousand pesos. This area, with its historic charm, offers a unique living experience for those who appreciate tradition and tranquility.

Country Club: Exclusivity and Comfort

For those looking for the best of the best, the Country Club neighborhood offers exclusivity and comfort. Although renting an apartment here has an average price of 24,770 pesos per month, this area has houses and buildings with large lots, golf courses, and spaces for outdoor exercise. Ideal for those seeking a luxurious and active lifestyle.

Arcos Vallarta: Tranquility and Accessibility

Located between the Chapultepec and Americana colonies, Arcos Vallarta offers a perfect balance between tranquility and accessibility. Here, the apartments on offer are ideal for young families, with an average price of around 20 thousand pesos per 100 m2 of construction. This quiet and accessible area is perfect for those looking for a cozy and well-located home.

The previous colonies have good capital gains but their income is a little high, there are others settlements that have a good housing quality-price ratio as Nueva Primavera Housing Unit, Lomas de Zapopan, Paseos del Sol, Huentitán El Bajo and Lomas de Independencia.

How much does it cost to rent a house or apartment for rent in Guadalajara?

The rental price of housing varies in municipalities and even in the same neighborhood. The Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information (IEEG) reports on rental prices by municipality.