Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are “extremely moved” by the public's support after the princess announced on Friday that she has cancer. “They are both very touched by the kind messages from all over the United Kingdom and around the world,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed on Saturday. “They are also grateful that the public understands that they want the necessary privacy at this time.”

