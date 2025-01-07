Lately, flight prices are sky-high, almost like airplanes, and that makes booking the trip you want so much a complicated task. And if you add to that the fact that you keep checking the route, it’s even worse, because, generally, this also increases the amount. In short, in recent years traveling has become a most expensive activity than what we were used to.

Fortunately, there are times of the year when airlines try to offer flights at a lower price than normal, such as during the months of January and February. And, although it is usually quite cold, especially in Europe, there are certain countries that acquire a special charm this season.

The trick that few know

But beyond that, a trick that few know and that is really useful is the hidden tool of skyscannercall ‘Savings generator’. The content creator Raquel Bernabeu has been the one who has announced the function on her Instagram profile, and as she explains, with this tool travelers will be able to find out what the best time to book the flight and the best dates to travel to that destination, or in other words, travel while saving money.

Furthermore, it is a tool very intuitive and easy to usesince you would only have to answer three questions: where to travel to, when to travel and where to travel from. For example, if Edinburgh were the chosen destination, the Skyscanner function tells us that the best time to book this trip would be 26 weeks in advance and that the average price in July is 237 euros per person.