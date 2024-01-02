Looking forward to finding out more information about Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZeroBandai Namco has shared a series of Images of the new fighting game heir to the Budokai Tenkaichi series, which we have collected in the gallery below.

As we can see, the shots are mostly dedicated to Goku in his Super Saiyan Blue form seen in the Super anime, but there is also space for that adorable big boy Majin Buu and we can also see Piccolo (or Junior in the Italian version) , Krillin, Yamcha and Tenshinhan performing their iconic techniques.