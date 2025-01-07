A forest fire advances rapidly in a suburb of Los Angeles, California, unleashing the panic and evacuations this Tuesday, when a “life-threatening” wind storm also threatens that region of California.

More than 80 hectares have burned in Pacific Palisadesin the Santa Monica Mountains, which is home to mansions on the west coast of the United States. The flames forced the closure of an important road artery.

Witnesses said at least two houses caught fire, while images show flames devastating the adjacent hills.

Videos from local media show people leaving the neighborhood on foot with a few belongings or pets. Traffic blocked some of the streets, and several people abandoned their cars on the road.









“There was smoke in the distance, and I was sure it wouldn’t make it over the hill,” a resident who identified himself as Gary told KTLA television. «Five minutes later, he comes down the hill. “Everyone panicked, that’s when everyone ran to look for their things in their homes.”

The fire broke out just when the so-called Santa Ana winds, characteristic of this time of year in California, are advancing strongly in Los Angeles. Experts warned that It could be the worst wind storm in a decade.

Gusts of up to 100 miles per hour are expected in Los Angeles, the National Weather Service said.

“WARNING!!! A DESTRUCTIVE AND POTENTIALLY DEADLY wind storm is expected this Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning in Ventura and Los Angeles,” that agency warned.

The red alerts – the highest on the scale – declared due to the danger of the fires are expected to remain in place until Thursday night.

“Angelenos in the area are urged to heed evacuation warnings and follow instructions from authorities,” warned Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

The president of the United States, Joe Bidenwas in California to announce the creation of two new national monuments. However, the event was canceled due to high winds.

They are common in the western United States and play an important role in the cycle of nature.

But scientists warn that climate change, caused by human action, alters standards and creates extreme climates, with longer and more intense droughts, and more voracious and faster fires.