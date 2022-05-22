These are the best players to finish their contract in just one month:
The Italian is going to leave Juventus when the season is over. He came in as a possible future star and has so far failed to live up to expectations.
We must talk about one of the most undervalued footballers of recent times. Marcelo Brozovic has led Inter to become champion of the Italian league, being a fundamental footballer in the creation. The team that takes him will be lucky to get a total midfielder.
For weeks he seems to have it done with Barça, but until it’s official we can’t know for sure. Franck Kessié is one of the most promising midfielders on the scene.
Paulo Dybala has many “girlfriends” in the Premier League, but in recent weeks he has been associated with Roma. Francesco Totti would have played a key role in this possible signing.
Paul Pogba is another who will change the air when the season comes to an end. His second spell at Manchester United has not been good at all compared to his years at Juventus. The French needs to meet again as well.
Ángel Di María said goodbye yesterday to the PSG fans. The Argentine is one of the culprits that the Parisian team has spent years rubbing shoulders with the biggest in Europe.
Dembélé’s contract ends in a month and Joan Laporta is working so that the Frenchman remains linked to Barça for a few years. Exceptional footballer who has become the top assister in La Liga playing half the games.
Another who seems to have his future more than closed is Antonio Rüdiger. Except for a twist in the script at the last moment, the German center-back will play for Real Madrid next season.
