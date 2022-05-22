REGGIO EMILIA. At 19.56, at the triple whistle of the referee Doveri, the Devil returns to that paradise called the Scudetto for the nineteenth time in his history. In Reggio Emilia, eleven years after the eighteenth title, Milan effortlessly completed the last effort to become Italian champions, knocking down 3-0 a Sassuolo who didn’t even get too far to spoil a carefully prepared Rossoneri party in the weeks preceding five consecutive victories before the final formalities to be completed at the Mapei Stadium. A practice performed without particular complications in just over half an hour, with the three shots of the many launched towards the door of Consiglio scored by Giroud (brace) and Kessié, and completed in a recovery that was nothing more than a catwalk for the use and consumption of the Rossoneri stream that poured into Emilia to celebrate the feat of Stefano Pioli, technician at the first championship title in his career, and his knights.

This scudetto, unstitched from the Inter shirts, sanctifies the birth of a new era of Milanista grandeur: in 2011 it was the swan song of the Berlusconian epic with a team full of champions of all kinds and coached by Massimiliano Allegri. From that May night at the Olimpico, dated 7 May 2011, to this sultry Emilian afternoon a lot of water passed under the Rossoneri bridges: three properties, nine coaches, two minor trophies (the Super Cup won in 2011 and 2016), many players in search of an author, a few stars that never blossomed, the Champions League area has become from a habit to a chimera and a bitter morsel after another.

Milan, reviewing the tricolor light at the end of the tunnel in which it was hunted, returned to win in a completely different way than in the past: functioning as one of the many assets of the Elliott fund (with bosses Paul and Gordon Singer in the stands at Reggio Emilia), investing in players still to be done, spending and spreading less than many other properties, drawing up a well-defined technical project, relying on the skills of the Paolo Maldini flag, the first trophy as a manager, and the nose in scouting of the ds Ricky Massara .

Thus, without even listening to the news from Inter-Sampdoria on the radio and with Sassuolo frightened by the first Rossoneri roars, the last act of an announced Scudetto was consummated: Leao, the extra man of the climb to the Italian mountain by from the company of Pioli, he gets three assists; Giroud with a brace, like the one that in the return derby turned the match and the championship, directs the match: Kessié, the last survivor of Chinese Milan and the next fugitive to Barcelona, ​​grants the farewell gift; the totem Ibrahimovic, the only one present also in the previous championship, recycles himself in the orchestra conductor of the supporters and reappears on the field for the final ovation and to have a goal canceled for an offside by Leao; Tonali, the little boy who as a fan wanted the Scudetto, sees his dream come true; Maignan, the bet won in place of Donnarumma, supervises the celebrations without particular headaches; the Rossoneri people can go back to making the wave; Pioli allows himself to dance with the fans. Waited for eleven long years, the party for the 19 championship, the first and perhaps the last (with the RedBird fund ready to withdraw the club) of the Elliott era, could finally begin.

