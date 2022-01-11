Liga MX and Major League Soccer continue to bet on bringing elite footballers from the Old Continent, in recent years there have been many representatives of the European continent in North America, including the signing of Lorenzo Insigne by Toronto FC, who will join the Canadian team in summer this year.
That is why in the following list we present you which are the best that there are today, at least in the beginning of 2022.
The FC Barcelona youth squad arrived at Sporting kansas city in 2018 and since then he has contributed to the defense of the club, currently at the age of 32, the central defender showed a lot of consistency in the last season.
The Wolverhampton youth squad left England in 2018 with the aim of taking center stage and since then the 29-year-old midfielder has made a place in the Colorado Rapids, providing much of its quality.
The Portuguese attacker left his country to start an adventure in the United States and since 2017 he has remained an important player in the Columbus Crew, already with 33 years of age could close his stage as a soccer player in the United States.
The Spanish midfielder has made a place in the New england revolution, left his country to become a benchmark and captain, much of the team’s high performance in recent times is due to his performance.
The Spanish central defender recently renewed his contract with Atlético de San Luis with everything and that there was interest from great teams to strengthen their defense. At the end of the day, he has proven to be a quality player.
Requested by Santiago Solari for the Azulcremas ranks, the Spanish youth squad Real Madrid CastillaHe came to Mexico to make a place in the team and has shown that he has the quality to play for one of the best teams in Mexico.
The attacking midfielder and world champion with France accepted the felines’ proposal to join their ranks, despite having many offers from Europe, in his first semester his presentation was not the best due to his injuries, but in the minutes he played he showed that quality has and can be a great player as soon as he takes regularity.
The French attacker arrived in Nuevo León in 2015 and continues in the team to date and it will surely be where he will retire as a legend being the highest historical scorer of the institution of San Nicolás de los Garza.
