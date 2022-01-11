Omicron, WHO: “50% of Europeans infected in the next 6-8 weeks”

At the current rate of infection, more than 50% of Europeans will be infected with Omicron within two months. The WHO said so. Concerned about the new wave of the pandemic caused by the Omicron variant, the European office of the World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that over 50% of Europeans could be hit by Omicron within two months, with the current contagion rate.

“At this rate, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (Ihme) predicts that over 50% of the region’s population will be infected with Omicron. within the next six to eight weeks“, said the director of WHO Europe, Hans Kluge, during an online press conference, underlining that this variant can infect even people who have been previously ill or vaccinated.

WHO, in Europe over 7 million cases in the first week of the year

“Over seven million” new cases of Covid-19 were registered throughout the European region in the first week of 2022, “a figure that has more than doubled in a two-week period”. This was stated on WHO Europe director, Hans Kluge, during an online press conference. As of January 10, Kluge added, 26 countries in the region reported that more than 1% of their population is becoming infected every week. It should be emphasized that for the WHO the European region reaches as far as Russia European and includes the former Soviet republics of Central Asia.

Covid, WHO ,: “Reduce quarantines only for continuity of services”

The decisions of governments to shorten the duration of quarantines for Covid must carefully consider “risks and benefits” and are allowed only “in combination with negative tests” and only if they are essential “to preserve the continuity of services”. The need to be cautious in reducing periods of isolation was recommended during a press conference by the WHO Europe area manager, the World Health Organization, Hans Kluge.

“Schools must be last places to close”

“Schools must be the last place to close and the first to reopen.” This was stated by the director of WHO Europe, Hans Kluge, during an online press conference, underlining that “leaving schools open has important benefits for mental well-being, social and educational of children. “” Countries may wish to consider revising protocols on tampons, isolation and quarantine of at-risk contacts in classrooms to minimize interruptions to teaching, mitigating risks as much as possible with ventilation the use of masks “, added the WHO manager.