Satoru Gojothe powerful and enigmatic sorcerer, has been crowned the most beloved character by fans in a recent poll. With an impressive total of 113,392 votes, Gojo He received 42.9% of the preferences, highlighting his overwhelming popularity within the community. His charisma, skills and the fascinating duality between his relaxed humor and his incredible strength have been key to him remaining an undisputed favorite among anime and manga fans.

Second place was taken by Yuji Itadorithe protagonist of the series, who accumulated 48,131 votes. Despite being the central hero, the difference in votes between him and Gojo It is notable, marking a considerable gap in popularity between the two characters. While Yuji remains a beloved character for his bravery and sense of duty, the magician seems to have captured the hearts of the public with his magnetic personality and mentor status within the story.

Here is the ranking:

– Satoru Gojo (113,392 votes)

– Yuji Itadori (48,131)

– Megumi Fushiguro (28,502)

– Surugu Geto (19,156)

– Naoya Zenin (11,731)

– Choso (6,247)

– Yuta Okkotsu (5,991)

– Kento Nanami (4,162)

– Ryomen Sukuna (4,077)

– Toji Fushiguro (3,218)

This type of survey usually reflects the trends of the moment, and in the case of Satoru Gojo, has become the symbol of the series thanks to his central role in the most important arcs of the plot. Fans have repeatedly expressed their admiration for his unlimited power, as well as his moments of humor and his carefree attitude. It is clear that he has transcended the typical role of the teacher, achieving an iconic status within the anime universe.

With this survey, Jujutsu Kaisen reaffirms its place as one of the most popular series of the moment, and its characters continue to be the driving force behind fans’ passion. As the plot progresses, it will be interesting to see if characters like Yuji manage to close the popularity gap with Satoru Gojo or if the wizard will remain at the top of the rankings. For now, he reigns undisputedly as the fan favorite.

Remember that the manga will end soon.

