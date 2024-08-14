Many announcements were made during the conference Disney D23 Expo last weekend, with the confirmations of new films such as the third part of The Incredibles, Frozen 3even series that people expect like the witch Agatha of Marvel. For their part, lovers of the classic also had theirs, and that was the first look at the live action version of Lilo & Stitch which was confirmed months ago by the company that owns Mickey Mouse.

Disney decided to reveal this first preview to calm the fans’ concerns. In the teaser, the studio’s classic logo is shown with its characteristic castle in the background. Suddenly, the screen breaks and appears Stitchshowing his appearance in this new version which is noticeable with CGI but retains the cartoon attitude.

Here is the image:

First look at Stitch in the live-action ‘LILO & STITCH’ remake. In theaters next Summer. pic.twitter.com/rQbYWUn1xN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 10, 2024

Lilo & Stitch It is considered one of the best animated films of Disney from the first decade of the 21st century, which has led fans to be cautious about this remake. The first image has generated a variety of reactions, while some praise the design, others criticize the need to reinterpret this beloved story. And for many, there is no need to recreate it, since it remains to this day a timeless product.

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters in the summer of 2025.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: The truth is that it doesn’t look bad at all, but I hope they don’t make too many changes to the film compared to the original. We’ll see in 2025 if it was worth giving the benefit of the doubt.