JJapan sealed another rout at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, beating Ghana 4-1 to ensure their qualification to the round of 16, this Thursday, at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium.

A group of Japanese who occupied a section of the Techo stadium celebrated their team’s achievements amidst drumbeats.

Ghana’s Afi Amenyeku made all the stops, including shots from point-blank range by Manaka Matsukubo, Rihona Ujihara, Chinai Sasai and Shinomi Koyama, which narrowly missed the goal.

When it seemed that all efforts were in vain, Sasai’s shot appeared in the 45th minute.

Three minutes later, Matsukubo increased the score to 2-0.

The Black Princesses, led by Yussif Basigi, had timid chances with Mary Amponsh, Jennifer Dawah, but could not do much against the well-organized defense of the Rising Sun, well supported by Anke Okuma, who guarded her goal well.

To leave no doubt about their in-form performance, Japan scored their third goal just five minutes into the second half when Miku Hayama evaded his opponents and placed the ball low into the Ghanaian goal.

Since the short game did not work for the Africans, they resorted to long-distance shots that went close to the Japanese goal, to the bewilderment of those who tried.

The difference could have been greater, but two shots from the Japanese, wearing blue uniforms, were returned to the posts.

With seven minutes remaining, Ghana scored a goal from a penalty scored by team captain Stella Nyamekye after fouling Okamura.

And at the end of the game, Miyu Matsunaga came forward and made it 4-1, a difference that reflected the good afternoon of the Japanese.

Group E is led by Japan with six points from two wins, while Ghana has failed to score in two away games.

The first phase of this group stage will close on Sunday with the Austria vs. Japan matches in Bogotá, while New Zealand will play Ghana in Cali.

