Wednesday, July 19, 2023



Updated 07/20/2023 09:43h.

The Campoamor beaches have lost more than five meters of sand since 2005. This is stated by the Campoamor Neighborhood Association in a report that they have made public this Thursday. Through various orthophotos from the GeoNet viewer, the residents have verified the retreat of the urbanization’s dune system, progressively engulfed by the sea, as well as the devastating effect that storm Gloria (2019) had on it.

Through the Somos Mediterranea association, this group has transferred its requests to the Ministry of Ecological Transition along with those of 44 other neighborhood organizations on the Spanish coast. “The inaction of the Ministry has led us to extreme and dangerous situations in some cases with the collapse of houses, loss of promenades, regression of inaccessible beaches and ports,” they argue.

In the dossier that they have presented, they point out a series of pending actions with the urbanization of Orihuela Costa. The neighborhood representatives demand the repair of the road on Avenida de las Adelfas as it passes through the mouth of the Nacimiento River, the replacement of the pedestrian walkway and a study and implementation of measures for the retention of sediment on the beaches.

In this sense, they demand a more exhaustive cleaning of the boulevards, whose poor maintenance, in their opinion, favors that the sediments remain trapped in the channels and this prevents the natural regeneration of the sandbanks. In addition, already last month the high temperatures caused a fire in an area of ​​reeds near the Nacimiento river and La Glea beach. Another reason that would add to the need to undertake clearing.

They also warn that the sediments that are losing the beaches of La Glea and Barranco Rubio, far from being retained in both sandbanks, are clogging the surroundings of the marina and call for more cleaning and maintenance in the mouth, which, they say, is often inaccessible to pleasure boats.

The current Law of Coasts, assures the association, “has been made to protect the natural environments, the beaches and our lifestyle. However, it is promoting the opposite, destroying the protection of beaches and increasing their vulnerability to the actions of nature and, in the future, to the effects of climate change.”