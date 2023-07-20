The technical-tactical characteristics of the two Rossoneri goals

Milan like Danjuma for a very specific reason: he can do everything in attack. He dribbles, sgases and knows how to score, both as a striker and as a left winger. He can also play on the right, but in the last two years he has mainly played on the left-handed side, the role that Rafael Leao, the Rossoneri totem, occupies today. After Tonali’s farewell, the Milan world will mainly revolve around him. And therefore the band belongs to him.

borrowed — Danjuma is an idea to be closed on an expensive loan. Villarreal are asking for at least three million to let him go temporarily. The Rossoneri are thinking about it, but it is clear that after making five signings – Loftus-Cheek, Romero, Sportiello, Pulisic and Reijnders – they are now aiming for the last piece for the midfield: the number one target is Yunus Musah, who grew up in Castelfranco Veneto and then blossomed in England, with Arsenal. The agreement with Valencia is still to be found, but every day it seems closer. Secluded in the background, in any case part of the landscape, is Danjuma, the Dutch full-back who has returned from a fluctuating year between La Liga and the Premier League: eight goals in 27 games. A far cry from the record 2021-22 season, with sixteen rings in all competitions. Six of these in the Champions League, where he hurt Juventus, Atalanta and Bayern Munich.

what can he do — The data of sofascore they tell us that the Dutchman prefers to play as a winger, but he can also play as a second striker or striker. His heat map it is also red on the penalty spot, a manifestation of how it can also be useful as a forward, a sort of quick and fast false nine ready to favor the insertion of the midfielders. Danjuma is an atypical winger. He churns out more goals than assists: only 4 in the best year, 21-22. With Bournemouth he scored 10 goals in the Premier League and 17 in the Championship. He averages 0.79 key passes every ninety minutes. A little few, as well as the average number of chances created per game (0.10). His strong point is dribbling, 1.58 per match. The expected goals instead: 2.7.

the comparison — Chukwueze is a different player. Meanwhile, he plays on the right, and unlike Danjuma – focused almost exclusively on the offensive zone-, the Nigerian covers the whole wing, as evidenced by his heat map of the last two seasons, a continuous red spot that goes from defense to attack without ever flaking. A useful fact. Furthermore, Chukwueze is certainly more continuous than the Dutchman: from 2021 to today he has played 55 games as a starter, scored 20 goals and slipped in 14 assists, with an interesting average of successful dribbling (3.40) and key passes per game (1.73). Finally, Chukwueze won the Europa League with Villarreal in 2021, but without playing in the final. Pulisic is already on the right, the Spaniards' claims are high – at least 25 million – and his purchase would occupy the second slot as a non-EU player, excluding the Iranian Taremi (80 goals for Porto in 4 years). The first has already been taken by Loftus-Cheek, bought by Chelsea outright. At home Milan is reflected.