The battle for marine 'treasures', a shady business for the global South

In the dark depths of our oceans and inside closed-door boardrooms, a chapter full of controversies is unfolding. The search for precious metals at the bottom of the oceans, unexplored territory, raises concerns among scientists and environmentalists, as became clear recently when Norway became in the first country in the world to approve the exploration of its deep waters.

To date, more than 20 governments have called for a pause on international deep-sea mining, and more than 800 scientists and marine experts have signed a petition warning of environmental, social and economic risks. Critics warn that drilling in international waters not only endangers pristine environmental areas and privatizes resources that belong to humanity, but also exploits economically vulnerable countries in the global South. “Only a group of investors is benefiting from this covert privatization,” summarizes Andrew Whitmore, financial advisor to the NGO's deep sea mining campaign. Ocean Foundation.

Deep-sea mining primarily seeks polymetallic nodules: potato-sized rocks found more than 4,000 meters deep. They are known as “batteries in a rock” because they contain high percentages of components such as copper, cobalt, manganese or nickel, used in smartphone and computer batteries. The demand for these raw materials for the planet's ecological transition (electric car batteries, wind turbines, solar panels…) will double by 2040, according to the International Energy Agency, and some experts are already warning of a supply crisis for these metals green.

Whoever holds the keys to these world's marine treasures is a small, little-known autonomous institution that Opera as an arm of the UN on international seabed issues: the International Seabed Authority (ISA), based in Kingston, Jamaica. The institution was born almost 30 years ago with the purpose of “sustainably and equitably managing” the resources found in the depths of the ocean that go beyond the jurisdiction of each country.

In the last three decades, the ISA has issued more than 30 exploration contracts. These contracts allow private and public companies to carry out environmental research and test machinery for the extraction of certain minerals, which cannot be commercialized. This is a preliminary step to obtain a coveted commercial contract, which allows the exploitation of seabed resources in international waters. The ISA has not yet granted any of these commercial licenses: last July, internal negotiations ended without the green light for commercial exploitation, despite the support of countries such as Norway or Mexico. But the final vote will take place next year. And The Metals Company (TMC), an emerging company based in Canada, has the chance to be the first to obtain the first of these commercial contracts, followed by the Government of China, which today has five exploration contracts.

“Reserved areas” for equity

For now, the Authority has awarded eight exploration contracts to companies and developing countries to explore one of the richest areas of the seabed, the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ), in the Pacific Ocean, between Hawaii and Mexico, and which limits with the Exclusive Economic Zones of the Cook Islands, Kiribati, Nauru and Tonga.

The CCZ is a deep-sea marine trench approximately the size of the European Union containing approximately 21 billion tonnes of polymetallic nodules. Between the areas of Nauru and Tonga in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone alone, TMC estimates there are approximately 1.6 billion tonnes of nodules – enough nickel, copper, cobalt and manganese to electrify 280 million vehicles, equivalent to the entire vehicle fleet. of passengers from the United States. The Metals Company estimates that it will obtain more than 30,000 million dollars (about 27,546 million euros) in profits during the extraction project, which will last three decades.

To access some of the most profitable underwater square kilometers, private companies are subject to United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which establishes a system, called “reserved areas,” aimed at ensuring that developing countries have access to deep seabed mineral resources and promoting equity. Nations that host these minerals are often vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, such as sea level rise, coastal erosion and drought, and have very few opportunities for economic diversification. They depend on the outside for experience in this type of operations, for technology and for financial assistance. “It's a system that's prone to abuse,” says Pradeep Singh, an expert on ocean governance and climate policy and a fellow at the Research Institute for Sustainability in Potsdam, Germany.

To meet this requirement, The Metals Company, for example, has partnered with three small Pacific island nations, Kiribati (131,000 inhabitants), Tonga (107,000) and Nauru (just 13,000), to explore and potentially exploit seabeds in search for metals. How will these future mining exploitations benefit small countries like these? It is not at all clear: the details of these agreements are not public and, for now, the distribution of benefits betwe