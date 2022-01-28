batman will show a new version of the Bat Man played by Robert Pattinson. Expectations from fans are high and director Matt Reeves doesn’t intend to disappoint them because he will show a fresh and new version.

The film will show the most emotional and fragile facet of the vigilante. In addition, he will take advantage of his facet as a detective to demonstrate a cathartic confrontation against The Riddler. However, it will ignore the tragic murder of the Waynes that left the protagonist an orphan.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: Tobey Maguire talks about his return as Spider-Man

In a recent interview for Esquire, the filmmaker revealed why he had to leave out the popular sequence that accompanied previous adaptations: “We’ve seen it so many times. Too much has been done. I knew we couldn’t do it.”

Other important omissions are the superheroes of the DC Extended Universe in the film. This has been an important difference between his story and the one originally written by Ben Affleck.

YOU CAN SEE: Peacemaker, chapter 5: summary of everything that happened in the premiere of the series

“He was working on a version of the script and I was like, ‘Here’s the thing, I respect that DC has become an extended universe and all the movies are connected. But a new Batman movie shouldn’t have to carry the burden of connecting all these characters from other installments. I don’t want any of them here,’” he explained.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is scheduled for release on March 4, 2022, fans are excited to see the Matt Reeves movie on the big screen.