The conflict between the Ministry of Social Policy and nursing homes on account of the “economic suffocation” suffered by the centers seems to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It has been thanks to a meeting held yesterday morning and convened by the general director of the Elderly, José López Mellado, after the letter sent by the main associations in the sector to the president of the Community, in which they asked for his “intervention urgent” to resolve their “dramatic situation”.

At the meeting, which was attended by representatives of Adermur, Lares and Arsalu, López Mellado asked the associations to submit a document to the Ministry detailing the financial demands of the centers and possible solutions. And this despite the fact that the sector already presented a similar report in July 2020, only four months after the start of the pandemic, in which they claimed almost 2.6 million euros for the extra costs generated as a result of the Covid-19 from March to September 2020. The meeting also discussed the issue of the decree on updating the price per place and the delay that this decree accumulates due to the vicissitudes of the sixth wave, as López Mellado justified. The centers recalled that they are two different routes and agreed to present the study in the first days of February.