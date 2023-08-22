And an analysis published on the bank’s blog showed that the percentage of non-financial companies in the United Kingdom that suffer from debt service pressures will rise from 45 percent in 2022 to 50 percent by the end of this year, which is the highest percentage recorded since the global financial crisis in 2009. Among medium-sized companies, 70 percent will suffer from debt service pressure.

The authors warn that “defaults can directly increase financial stability risks by reducing lenders’ flexibility, while sharp declines in investment and employment can indirectly affect financial stability by amplifying the overall economic downturn.”

The Bank of England raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage point to 5.25 percent, the highest level since early 2008, with the aim of fighting inflation, which is expected to continue despite its decline in recent months.

“Some critical indicators, including wage increases, point to more persistent inflationary pressures. The (Monetary Policy) Committee decided at this meeting to raise interest rates” for the 14th consecutive time, the central bank said.