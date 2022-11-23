The Debut of the Mexican national team in the World Cup in Qatarwith the 0-0 draw against Poland, it must be described as good, but in no way is it to ring the bells and less, after the surprise that Saudi Arabia gave the supposed rival more like the tricolor, when defeat Argentina one of the great favorites with a tight score of 2 goals against 1.

The truth is that the performance of the Aztecs exceeded the negative expectations that had been generated prior to the world, However, it was demonstrated once again that games are not won by merit, but with goals, and that is what the so-called everyone’s team continues to lack.

It is more and despite the fact that the Poles generated even less goal plays Mexico, they were the ones who had the clearest, but their great star Robert Lewandowski missed the penalty kick, whose shot was saved by Guillermo Ochoa.

However, these types of results should not surprise the public. mexican fanssince the painting Aztec In the last five World Cups it has started without defeat, but then something happens and it stays in the same place as always

For next Saturday they will face an Argentina that arrives injured and thirsty for revenge. Undoubtedly, this is the key game for the Mexicans, since winning will ensure their qualification, but in advance we know that the game will be much more complicated, since the soccer that the celestials play is very similar to that of the Aztecs and also the South Americans. They know that their only way to stay alive is to win.

And even if you don’t believe it, before the tie for the tricolor, Saudi Arabia got up from an early penalty by Lionel Messi and with two goals in the second half, they left the more than 30 Argentine fans who supported them in the stadium speechless. their players who could not believe the humiliation suffered by the Africans.

Arabia will meet in the second round and if he repeats the mischief, against all odds he will be the first to qualify for the next round

GOOD MEASURE. The 2022-23 season of the Municipal League Platinum category (60 years), will start on Saturday, December 3 with the pleasant news that said circuit chaired by René Aguilar decided to join the State Football Association.

Good for this tournament, since the main benefit that the players of the seven teams will have is that they will have a medical services policy for 30,000 pesos in case of injury, although it is good to clarify that there are cards for higher amounts.

It should be noted that from the category of 45 years to 1 of 68, no municipal league and the Platino determined to enter the order of the Afoesac and hopefully the rest of the moth circuits follow their example.

And so that you can see that the insurance thing is true, Cuauhtemoc Cota, president of the master’s division (40 years old) told us that in the recently ended campaign, four players underwent surgery for different injuries and all of them received their 30,000-peso refund

