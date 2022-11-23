The new movie Avatar: The Way of Water of James Cameron was so expensive to make that it must become one of the highest-grossing films ever to turn a profit. That says the 68-year-old director in conversation with the magazine GQ . “To be profitable, the film has to be the third or fourth highest grossing film in history,” Cameron said.

To become the third or fourth highest-grossing film ever, it has to Avatar: The Way of Water generate more than 2 billion dollars (more than 1.9 billion euros). According to Cameron, that’s the threshold. “That’s break-even,” he continues.

Only five movies have ever grossed more than $2 billion. Two of Cameron's films, avatar (2009) and Titanic (1997), are included in that list. They raised $2.74 billion and $2.2 billion respectively. The other movies in the list are Avengers Endgame ($2.8 billion), Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.07 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($2.05 billion).

Cameron wanted to talk to GQ not reveal exactly how expensive it was to make the second Avatar movie. “Very expensive,” he said. Expensive technology was used to make the fully animated film, as was the case with the first film.

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in cinemas on December 16. It is the sequel to the movie avatar, which came out in 2009. That movie was about how humanity wants to colonize the planet Pandora for resources. Pandora is inhabited by the blue humanoid Na’vi, whom the humans see as intruders.