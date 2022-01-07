The invaders in Kazakhstan acted professionally, using their own means of communication. This “Khabar 24” said the first deputy head of the presidential administration of the country Dauren Abaev, reports TASS…

According to him, the terrorists were able to quickly seize the airport and several aircraft, while setting up barricades and checkpoints at the facilities. Abaev also said that militants were on duty in the seized buildings of city administrations, who controlled all exits and entrances, and movement around the city was carried out along optimal routes. He emphasized that, probably, for this, their own connection was used.

Related materials:

In addition, the representative of the authorities noted that snipers with special rifles acted on the side of the terrorists. He also added that the invaders tried several times to go live.

Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, held a meeting of the counter-terrorism headquarters. The head of state announced the start of a military special operation. “Terrorists continue to use weapons and damage property of citizens. Therefore, counter-terrorist actions should be continued until the complete elimination of the militants, ”he said.

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstani cities due to the rise in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge. Later, they escalated into riots with demands for the departure of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from politics, for new elections and the dissolution of parliament. The most significant clashes took place in the former capital of the country, Alma-Ata.