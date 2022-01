Brakes that falter, buses that fail in the middle of the highway and staff that are getting more and more anxious. Gelderland politics is done with Keolis’ electric buses that drive around the Veluwe, among other places, and wants the province to intervene. The FNV union asks for an investigation by the labor inspectorate.

