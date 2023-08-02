Thursday, August 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The author of the attack on a synagogue in the United States in 2018 is sentenced to death

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2023
in World
0
The author of the attack on a synagogue in the United States in 2018 is sentenced to death

Close


Close

Duel in Pittsburgh

Tribute to the victims of the shooting in Pennsylvania.

Photo:

Jared Wickerham, Efe

Tribute to the victims of the shooting in Pennsylvania.

Robert Bowers was found guilty of all 63 charges against him.

A judge sentenced this Wednesday to death the author of the shooting that murdered 11 people in a synagogue in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) in 2018considered the largest anti-Semitic attack in the history of the United States, reported CNN.

(In context: Robert Bowers, perpetrator of 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, found guilty)

A popular jury had found Robert Bowers guilty last June of the 63 charges against him, including the hate crime, which in Pennsylvania can carry the death penalty.

During the trial, the defense tried to argue that Bowers, who is now 50 years old, suffers from mental health problems.s, but the jury determined that he had a precise plan to murder Jews.

DEVELOPING…

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#author #attack #synagogue #United #States #sentenced #death

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Young Germans (25) disappeared without a trace on the Way of St. James

Young Germans (25) disappeared without a trace on the Way of St. James

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result