The author of the attack on a synagogue in the United States in 2018 is sentenced to death

Tribute to the victims of the shooting in Pennsylvania.
Jared Wickerham, Efe
Robert Bowers was found guilty of all 63 charges against him.
A judge sentenced this Wednesday to death the author of the shooting that murdered 11 people in a synagogue in Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) in 2018considered the largest anti-Semitic attack in the history of the United States, reported CNN.
(In context: Robert Bowers, perpetrator of 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, found guilty)
A popular jury had found Robert Bowers guilty last June of the 63 charges against him, including the hate crime, which in Pennsylvania can carry the death penalty.
During the trial, the defense tried to argue that Bowers, who is now 50 years old, suffers from mental health problems.s, but the jury determined that he had a precise plan to murder Jews.
EFE
