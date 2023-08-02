Home page World

Where is Tamara? The 25-year-old disappeared without a trace on the Way of St. James. © Montage: Screenshot Instagram/ Alexander Ludwig/Imago

Where is Tamara? A German woman has disappeared without a trace on the Way of St. James, reports Spanish media. The family is desperate.

Grado – She wanted to do the “Camino” on the route Oviedo-Santiago (Spain). But Tamara has been missing since July 25. The police are looking for the young German woman who lives in Portugal. Family and friends are desperate. “Please help us find our girlfriend” is called on Instagram in a specially created account find_tami_spain to read.

Tamara was last seen on July 25 in Grado, in a village in Asturias. The 25-year-old has since disappeared. The German was seen there in the center, crying in the park, reports the Spanish newspaper lavozdegalicia.es on-line.

Eyewitnesses approached her and asked if they could help her. However, since Tamara did not speak Spanish, it was impossible to exchange information. After the witnesses called City Hall, the only thing the police found was her backpack in the park.

Her family assumed that the 25-year-old had been in a hostel in Gardo. But according to police investigations, the young German was not registered in any accommodation in the Spanish town.

On Sunday there is said to have been brief contact with the young woman, an update on the Instagram account reads. “We were in contact with Tami. It was very short and one-sided. We assume that she is in a helpless situation.” But the search for the young woman continues. There is still no concrete information about her whereabouts, according to an Instagram story on Tuesday. It is unclear whether she continued the route or lost her bearings for some reason.

The search for the 25-year-old has been expanded, according to the police. The Way of St. James between Oviedo and the Galician capital Compostela is 320 kilometers long and takes between twelve and thirteen days.

In the summer of 2022, a backpacker from Germany went missing in Spain. The relatives waited in vain at the airport.(ml)