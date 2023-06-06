Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 4:42 p.m.



“Today is a victory for science and especially for truth.” Those were the first words spoken upon her release from prison by Kathleen Folbigg, the Australian woman who has spent twenty years in prison accused of a crime she did not commit: the murder of her four children. A prominent Spanish immunologist, Carola García de Vinuesa from Cádiz, at the head of an international scientific team, has managed to prove her innocence. Two of the creatures died from a genetic mutation, the third from a disorder associated with the same health problem. The judge finally understood that the death of the fourth child could be due to the same causes.

Not just the judges. Australian public opinion also condemned the woman two decades ago now. The whole world now celebrates the liberation of her. «During the last twenty years that I have been in prison I have always thought of my children. I have cried for them, I have missed them and I have loved them terribly,” said the 50-year-old woman. “I will always think of them.”



Folbigg has made his first statements to the media.



Agencies







The Spanish researcher who has directed the international study is considered in Australia as a scientific eminence. She to the point that she was decorated by the Ministry of Science, which gave her the Scientist of the Year Award. “It is not forgiveness, but scientific evidence,” García de Vinuesa has proclaimed. “Because they were not crimes, but natural deaths.”