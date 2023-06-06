It was necessary to run to Trieste to enjoy the passage of the “Alpine Tour of the Rolls Royce Silver Ghost Register”, a journey that retraces a road itinerary organized in Europe 110 years ago and which brought 34 splendid models of ancient Rolls Royces.

A 2 day stopover

The caravan stopped for two days and two nights in the plant stock exchange square, after a long journey starting from Vienna and winding through a long itinerary between Austria, Italy, Croatia and Slovenia, returning to the same Austrian capital.

In 2023 the 110th anniversary of the Alpenfahrt

Organized by Classic Traveling, an agency specializing in the sector, on behalf of the “Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts Club Silver Ghost Register”, the trip re-proposed a reenactment of the tour of the time. Sarah Dowding – owner of Classic Traveling, an agency specialized in the sector which organized everything on behalf of the “Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts Club Silver Ghost Register” – explained that 2023 is the anniversary of the 110 years of the Alpenfahrta “classic” of travel for vintage cars.

Extended journey

Except that the original Alpenfahrt lasted eight days and required strong resistance from the drivers and cars. For 2023, however, the journey was extended up to three weekstransforming what used to be a competition into a pleasant journey, also in order not to put a strain on over 100-year-old engines and bodies.