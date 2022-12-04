Farewell messages for the death of the artist and performer Laura Cionci, who had been battling a bad disease for some time

Laura Cionci, a 41-year-old artist, has lost his long battle. His partners at the Waiting Posthuman Studio, which deals with research between art, architecture, philosophy and passion, gave the sad news.

Azzurra Muzzonigro and Leonardo Caffo greeted Laura Cionci on social media.

Goodbye messages on social media

Laura flew to the sky to dance as she always has, the rhythm of life that she has been able to convey to all of us. This project was born with her and stopped when she started to feel bad.

On the Facebook page, Azzurra added:

Sister now your energy can fly free to make all the stars in the universe dance. For me you are life in all its forms, you are the ancestral depth of the earth, the lightness of irony that displaces, you are the overwhelming force of truth without hypocrisy, without dispersion of energy, you are the sister I never had but which I chose to have. Thanks to you, I am who I am today. Thank you sisterhood, care and love….. …. Now she finally flies free, for me you are the love that moves the sun and the other stars. I love you sister.

Laura Cionci was an artist and performer

Before the illness, together with her partners, Laura Cionci’s work had even reached the Australia. She managed to get the appointment of best artist by Artribune.

There are few people like Laura Cionci, an extraordinary artist who has been able to convey the only true message that art can give, when you are alive pay attention to it. Forever like this, forever together. Goodbye Laura.

The news quickly spread on the web, lots of farewell messages and memories of people who knew her, who followed her and who loved her. Unfortunately Laura lost hers battle for life a only 41 years old.