Sanremo 2023, the announcement of the Bigs in the Amadeus competition on Tg1 in streaming and live TV: where to see

Where to see Amadeus’s announcement of the Big singers competing at the Sanremo 2023 Festival live on TV and in streaming? The conductor and artistic director presents the list with the names of the singers who will take the Ariston stage from 7 to 11 February 2023 during the 1.30 pm Tg1 today, Sunday 4 December 2022. This is therefore the first official step that brings us closer to the new edition of the Festival. To these will then be added the winners of Sanremo Giovani, who will go directly to the Big (Champions). But where to see the announcement of the Bigs competing in Sanremo 2023 live on TV and in streaming? Here is all the information.

On TV

The appointment is for today, Sunday 4 December 2022, at 1.30 pm on Rai 1, within the 1.30 pm edition of Tg1. The link between the conductor of the Festival and the news is therefore confirmed and renewed. The edition is the lunchtime one, at 1.30pm, given that the evening edition is broadcast in reduced form at 7.30pm to then make room for the matches of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Rai 1 can be viewed on digital terrestrial button 1, 101 by Sky.

Sanremo 2023, the announcement of Amadeus dei Big competing on Tg1 in live streaming

If you are not at home, you can follow the list of names of the Big singers competing in Sanremo 2023 by Amadeus on Tg1 streaming on Rai Play, the free platform available for PCs, smartphones and tablets. All you have to do is select the live broadcast of Rai 1. You can also catch up on today’s 1.30 pm edition of Tg1 at any time thanks to the on demand function.

“I thank Rai 1, but I also thank the discography, they probably understand that I put a lot of dedication into it and I choose with such honesty, because I choose thinking about what the public might like and starting from young people, so I find a lot of collaboration and trust. I have always dreamed of becoming a presenter and of conducting Sanremo, but since there is no school to become a presenter, I started from the radio, a passion that I began to cultivate from the age of 16,” Amadeus said in recent days.