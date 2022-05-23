The arrival of more liquefied natural gas (LNG) and cereals, to make up for the lack of this type of merchandise in Europe, is favoring the Port of Cartagena in a special way. So much so that so far this year, port traffic has grown by 11.4% compared to the same period last year, as explained by the president of the Cartagena Port Authority, Yolanda Muñoz, after the meeting of the council of administration of this institution today, Monday.

This increase has a lot to do with the increase in the arrival of cereals, which registered an 88% increase in these first four months of 2022. Flour and feed stand out, but especially rapeseed and soybeans from the United States, a new import line opened after the relaxation of the requirements established by the State for the arrival of this type of cereal. The intention is to cover the demand for products throughout Europe, after the stoppage of the arrival of this good from Ukraine. They will also do it soon from Brazil and Argentina, indicated the president of the Port.

Liquid bulk rose 10.28% in the first quarter, mainly thanks to the arrival of liquefied natural gas, also from the United States and Algeria. It has increased by 72.4%, motivated by “the cut of the gas pipeline that passes through Morocco and the increase in exports through the Pyrenees to Europe,” said Muñoz. And he added: “Now, instead of importing 10% as was the case before, now it is Spain that exports it through the gas pipeline that reaches France.”

New LNG terminal



Precisely the arrival of LNG will continue to rise in the coming months, due to the high demand from European countries, which require this product from countries other than Russia. “We are prepared to face this situation with the new liquefied natural gas terminal, located on the Príncipe Felipe dock in Escombreras, which could come into operation shortly, in about two months, after an investment of 10 million euros,” added the responsible for the port facilities.

There has also been a significant increase in container traffic. This has done so by 17% compared to the first quarter of 2021. The movement of live cattle and that of wind turbines also rose by 88% and 45% respectively.