Sassi Jbeil (Tunisia)

“Ain Sabnioura” (Spanish eye), “Rakaib al-Azouzah” (the old man rode), “Tagine Fatarish”, “Barzaqan” and “Shakhchokha” and other Arabic names for Tunisian dishes or refer to the Berber, Spanish, Italian and French languages, where whenever A civilization has passed and left its mark on more than one level, including the types of dishes. The Tunisian cuisine and Tunisian cuisine are important factors that attract tourists to the country, and make them satisfied with their visit to it, as Tunisian cuisine is one of the diverse ancient kitchens that have culture, history and culinary origins .

Also, Tunisian cuisine is not just a large group of diverse dishes, but rather a summary of cross-fertilization of cultures and an address of love and convergence between religions and civilizations, to be undoubtedly like language, present as a means of expressing culture and it is more than a biological necessity, but rather a very symbolic cultural artifact.

Among these foods, we find “Ain Sabniora” (meaning the Spanish eye), which Zahra Al-Lafi, the chef, said in a restaurant in the antique market: It is an Arab Tunisian. That is why the Tunisians called it “Ain Spinioria” because of the beauty of the eyes of the Spanish women.

“Rakaib Al-Azouzah” is similar to the “Al-Azouzah” meal. I also talked about another meal called “Rakaib Al-Azouzah”, and it is one of the Andalusian sweets of origin, and a kind of dough that is mixed with all the ingredients that the chef shows and according to the capabilities, so that it is oil, sugar and some dry paste fruits, which are placed in the A large bowl and knead it well before dividing the dough into two pieces and leaving it on a plate with a little farina, to stand out like the knee of an elderly woman (an old woman), then the oil is heated in the pan and then the start is to fry the pieces of dough until it turns golden.

amazigh food

As for “Tagine Sheikh Fatarish”, the cook flower said: This type of food is Berber roots, where we put in a pot a handful of parsley, potatoes, carrots and chicken breast, pour water, put a little salt and black pepper, and let the ingredients boil over a medium heat.

finger-like food

And about the “Fingers of Fatima,” the flower said that it is of Maltese origin, as many of them resided in Tunisia, and it is a “brik” that is, a slice of dough in which ingredients of minced meat, potatoes, eggs, onions and spices are placed inside and placed in the form of fingers, which made The cooks call them “Fingers of Fatima”, perhaps because a woman named Fatima was the one who made this type of food, or because they resembled fingers.

mermaid

As for “your mother’s mermaid salad,” it is a paste of carrots, a mixture of garlic, onions, olive oil, and some other spices that give the food its flavour. In some neighboring countries, it is called “carrot salad,” a legacy of Italian cuisine.

“The Charmoula”

“Sharmoula” is a dried fish that is said to be of Greek origin, as the sea threw a Greek person called “Charmoula” into the sea of ​​Sfax, in the center of the east of the country. Mushrooms, which are prepared specially for this occasion, with additions of olive oil, garlic and onions, so that the eater accepts to drink a lot of water, and it is a custom inherited from father to grandfather in the city of Sfax.

“Barzan”

“Al-Burqan”, or rather “Al-Barzaqan couscous”, symbolizes the celebration of the end of the days of severe cold and snow that characterize the northwestern Tunisian region, and the celebration of the advent of spring and the advent of the harvest season in the region, and its roots go back to the “Amazighs”, who, according to rumors, celebrated By establishing their state on the lands of the city of El Kef, by preparing a dish of “Borzkan couscous”.

Among the legends that accompanied this dish and that the inhabitants of the El Kef governorate circulate to this day, is that the peasants used to collect workers and offer them this food consisting of meat and couscous, and forest herbs such as wreath, dates, and other spices, as a way of expressing their gratitude to them for their kindness and generosity.

“The Rattle”

Concerning the “Shakkokha,” cook Zahra said that it is of Berber origins and is very tasty, as it is placed when cooking in a bowl containing the ingredients of the dough, to which water is gradually added before the kneading process takes place, for 20 minutes until the dough becomes homogeneous and soft.

Then it is formed into small balls, left for 20 minutes, then each ball of dough is individualized before cooking it in a bowl greased with oil until it turns golden, and then it is placed on a napkin and left aside to prepare the sauce.

Chicken meat is also fried with onions, spices, tomato paste and oil and a cup of water is added with continuous stirring until the color of the meat is red, then two cups of water and chickpeas are added to it and then left on the fire until the sauce is coherent, and then vegetables are added to it and the dough circles are cut into small chips and placed in Serving dish after pouring the sauce over the sauce and garnishing it with meat and eggs.